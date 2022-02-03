Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
No. 7 Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) gets a chance to avenge its most recent loss when it hosts No. 3 UCLA (16-2, 8-1) in a battle for first place in the conference
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021
- Time: 6 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 6.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 67 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
