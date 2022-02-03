Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

No. 7 Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) gets a chance to avenge its most recent loss when it hosts No. 3 UCLA (16-2, 8-1) in a battle for first place in the conference

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021 Time: 6 p.m. MST

6 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 6.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 67 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: