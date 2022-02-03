Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA game thread

It’s game day!

No. 7 Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) gets a chance to avenge its most recent loss when it hosts No. 3 UCLA (16-2, 8-1) in a battle for first place in the conference

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021 Time: 6 p.m. MST

6 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 6-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 67 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: