UCLA forward Mac Etienne arrested after spitting on Arizona fans

UCLA forward Mac Etienne was arrested and cited for assault after being caught on video spitting at Arizona fans following the Wildcats’ 76-66 win over the Bruins on Thursday night, according to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.

Etienne was not placed in handcuffs and was allowed to return to the UCLA locker room, Sgt. Sean Shields, public information officer for the University of Arizona police, told ESPN.

Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reported that Etienne traveled with UCLA to Phoenix.

Have been told UCLA's Mac Etienne was cited by Arizona police but not detained. He traveled with team to Phoenix. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) February 4, 2022

Barstool Arizona posted a video of Etienne appearing to make spitting motions towards the Zona Zoo twice while walking off the court after the game.

BREAKING: UCLA forward Mac Etienne spit on fans in Zona Zoo. Classless. @UCLABarstool pic.twitter.com/YbpNVceuD3 — Barstool Arizona (#7) (@UofABarstool) February 4, 2022

A video from ESPN gives another angle of the incident. A police officer appears to watch Etienne as he is making the spitting motions.

Shields told ESPN that Etienne will have a court date in Arizona but could potentially have the option to address the citation without traveling back to the state. Shields said an official report about the incident would be released Friday.

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” the school said in a statement reported by ESPN and the Los Angeles Times. “We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review.”

Etienne, a redshirt freshman from New York, suffered a season-ending ACL in November.