There are no ‘super high emotions’: Time, TV, radio for No. 19 Oregon at No. 8 Arizona women’s basketball

What did Arizona head coach Adia Barnes have to say about the first game between Arizona and Oregon since the drama in Eugene?

“There aren’t really emotions,” she said on Wednesday. “It was a game that we felt like we didn’t handle down the stretch and again, Oregon played really well. And they beat us. But you know, at home it’s a lot easier. We’re gonna have a lot of fans. You know, that’s your sixth man. You have just more momentum at home and confidence. So I don’t think it’s a game where there’s super high emotions. I think it’s just the game that we know we need to win against Oregon or any other team in McKale. So I don’t think it’s any higher or lower than any other game.”

Barnes is trying to manage emotions, to keep her players from getting too high or too low. There’s no way the emotions have completely faded from the game on Jan. 15, though. Not from the way Arizona blew a double-digit lead. Not from the accusations and counter-accusations afterward.

Barnes has been promoting the game, asking for at least 10,000 fans for weeks. There were over 8,500 sold (including season tickets) by Wednesday. The upper bowl in McKale has been opened. How many fans will take her up on her request? Will the Arizona women exact revenge on Oregon the way the Arizona men did against UCLA on Thursday evening?

If you can’t get to McKale, look out for a game thread an hour before the game.

No. 19 Oregon (13-5, 7-1) @ No. 8 Arizona (15-3, 5-3)

When and where: The game will tip off at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. at 8 p.m. MST on Friday, Feb. 4.

TV: The game will air on Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, and Pac-12 Oregon.

Radio: The radio call by Brody Dryden will be on 1400 AM (KTUC). The broadcast can also be accessed online at The Varsity Network or on the station’s website.

Stats: In-game stats will be available at Arizona Live Stats.

Rankings and ratings: Arizona is ranked No. 8 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports/WBCA poll. The Wildcats are No. 7 in the NET and No. 9 in Her Hoop Stats’ rankings.

Oregon is ranked No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 22 according to the coaches. The Ducks are No. 11 in the NET and No. 7 in the HHS rankings.

Home and away: Arizona is 8-0 at home this season. The Ducks are 2-2 on the road with wins at California and Washington and losses at Kansas State and Stanford.

Standings: Oregon is in second place in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 record, including a forfeit from UCLA. The Ducks list their record as 14-5 on their website, but their game against NAIA Carroll College does not count in the official NCAA record.

Arizona is fourth at 5-3 in Pac-12 play.

Projections: Her Hoop Stats gives the Wildcats a 61.7 percent win probability in McKale Center. The model predicts 63.6 points for Arizona and 60.4 points for Oregon. When the game was in Eugene, the service predicted a victory for Oregon by about two points.

If the game was held in Eugene again, the Ducks would have a 63.9 percent win probability. On a neutral court, the model also favors Oregon with a 51.2 percent probability.

