No. 19 Oregon at No. 8 Arizona women’s basketball game thread

There were fireworks in Eugene last month. What will happen in Tucson as No. 19 Oregon comes to town to face No. 8 Arizona women’s basketball? Come talk to us about it!

No. 19 Oregon (13-5, 7-1) @ No. 8 Arizona (15-3, 5-3)

When and where: The game will tip off at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. at 8 p.m. MST on Friday, Feb. 4.

TV: The game will air on Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, and Pac-12 Oregon.

Radio: The radio call by Brody Dryden will be on 1400 AM (KTUC). The broadcast can also be accessed online at The Varsity Network or on the station’s website.

Stats: In-game stats will be available at Arizona Live Stats.

Rankings and ratings: Arizona is ranked No. 8 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports/WBCA poll. The Wildcats are No. 7 in the NET and No. 9 in Her Hoop Stats’ rankings.

Oregon is ranked No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 22 according to the coaches. The Ducks are No. 11 in the NET and No. 7 in the HHS rankings.

Home and away: Arizona is 8-0 at home this season. The Ducks are 2-2 on the road with wins at California and Washington and losses at Kansas State and Stanford.

Standings: Oregon is in second place in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 record, including a forfeit from UCLA. The Ducks list their record as 14-5 on their website, but their game against NAIA Carroll College does not count in the official NCAA record.

Arizona is fourth at 5-3 in Pac-12 play.

Projections: Her Hoop Stats gives the Wildcats a 61.7 percent win probability in McKale Center. The model predicts 63.6 points for Arizona and 60.4 points for Oregon. When the game was in Eugene, the service predicted a victory for Oregon by about two points.

If the game was held in Eugene again, the Ducks would have a 63.9 percent win probability. On a neutral court, the model also favors Oregon with a 51.2 percent probability.

How to follow: Follow us on Twitter @AZDesertSwarm or on our Facebook page for regular coverage during the week. For live tweets during games and other coverage, follow our deputy editor on Twitter @KimDoss71.