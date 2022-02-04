Big contributions from bench lead No. 8 Arizona women’s basketball to 15-point victory over No. 19 Oregon

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and her players had been urging the Wildcat faithful to fill McKale on Feb. 4 since minutes after the team lost at Oregon. That message was heard loud and clear by 10,413 fans who packed the arena into the upper bowl. It was a successful white-out. One where the arena is full and the team wins going away 63-48.

The Wildcats had a well-rounded team effort, getting points from nine players and seeing all 15 enter the game before the final horn. They were led by Cate Reese with 13 points, but the Wildcats got a big boost from the bench.

Koi Love who entered and gave Arizona a spark. Love ended with eight points, nine rebounds, and three assists. She was joined by Helena Pueyo who had eight points, one rebound, four assists, a block, and a steal.

The Wildcats got 25 of their 63 points from the bench.

Not that it was an easy 40 minutes. The first half was a close one. Arizona went into the half with a six-point lead. Could they hold it this time?

The Wildcats didn’t just hold it, they kicked it into gear in the third quarter. It started with Sam Thomas hitting her first shot of the game—a 3-pointer to put Arizona up by 9 about a minute into the second half. They didn’t let up, outscoring the Ducks 21-11 to go up by 16.

Still, Arizona had a double-digit lead going into the fourth back on Jan. 15 in Matthew Knight Arena. They weren’t going to let go in front of their own fans, though.

It didn’t hurt that Nyara Sabally—the only player the Wildcats couldn’t seem to contain—had to leave the court several times with what looked like a stomach ailment. Sabally played sparingly in the second half after scoring 11 in the first half. She ended the game with 15. In her absence, Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points.

The fourth quarter started the same way as the third—with a 3-point shot from Arizona. This time it was Madi Conner and it put the Wildcats up by 19. They would push the lead to as many as 21 and never let up.

