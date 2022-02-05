Arizona men’s basketball vs. USC: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
No. 7 Arizona (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12) will try to pull off its first home sweep of the Los Angeles schools since 2016 when it hosts No. 19 USC (19-3, 9-3).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 5, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 10.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 86 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?
Arizona-USC will be televised on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-USC online?
The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-USC?
