Arizona men’s basketball vs. USC game thread

It’s game day!

No. 7 Arizona (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12) will try to pull off its first home sweep of the Los Angeles schools since 2016 when it hosts No. 19 USC (19-3, 9-3).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-USC game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 5, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. MST

3 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 10.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 86 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

