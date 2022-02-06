Koi Love’s season high helps No. 8 Arizona complete the season sweep of Oregon State

They say that basketball is a game of runs. It certainly was in McKale Center on Sunday afternoon. The Arizona Wildcats overcame the shifting momentum and inconsistencies on both offense and defense to take a 73-61 win over Oregon State.

The Wildcats took care of the ball and cleaned up on the offensive glass. Arizona turned the ball over just three times while taking advantage of 16 Oregon State turnovers to score 19 points. Eleven offensive rebounds gave the Wildcats 13 points.

Arizona also took advantage of getting to the line 18 times. For a team that averages just 10.6 free throws per game, it made all the difference.

For the second straight game, junior Koi Love came in from the bench and gave the Wildcats a big boost. Love crushed her season high with 16 points while playing a season-high 29 minutes. Her previous scoring high in an Arizona uniform was 10. The Vanderbilt transfer had a career-high of 32 at her previous school.

Love also added three rebounds and an assist on a day when Arizona really needed her. Ariyah Copeland was out and Lauren Ware ran into early foul trouble. Love helped plug the holes along the front line.

But the Wildcats were once again led by senior Cate Reese who had big first and fourth quarters. Reese ended the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two steals while playing 40 minutes.

Sam Thomas also reached double digits with 10 points, four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks.

Shaina Pellington helped the Wildcats get out to an aggressive start in the third quarter. She drove to the basket again and again, and the Beavers obliged by fouling her. She went 5 of 6 from the line in the quarter to help Arizona turn a two-point halftime lead into a nine-point lead halfway through the third quarter. She ended the day with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists.

