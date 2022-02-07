Arizona men’s basketball at ASU: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
No. 7 Arizona (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) starts off a 3-game road swing with a trip up the freeway to take on ASU (7-13, 3-7) for the second time in nine days.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Monday, Feb. 7, 2021
- Time: 7 p.m. MST
- Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 13-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 92 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?
Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?
The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-ASU?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
