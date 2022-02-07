Arizona men’s basketball at ASU: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!

No. 7 Arizona (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) starts off a 3-game road swing with a trip up the freeway to take on ASU (7-13, 3-7) for the second time in nine days.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Monday, Feb. 7, 2021

Monday, Feb. 7, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.

Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 13-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 92 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: