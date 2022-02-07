Arizona men’s basketball at ASU game thread

It’s game day!

No. 4 Arizona (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) starts off a 3-game road swing with a trip up the freeway to take on ASU (7-13, 3-7) for the second time in nine days.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Monday, Feb. 7, 2021

Monday, Feb. 7, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.

Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 12-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 92 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

