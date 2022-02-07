Arizona’s COVID-postponed men’s basketball game at USC rescheduled for March 1

The Arizona Wildcats now have a full schedule—fingers crossed—after the Pac-12 rescheduled the last of their games that had been postponed due to opponents’ COVID-19 issues.

Fourth-ranked UA (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) will visit No. 21 USC (19-4, 9-4) on Tuesday, March 1, with one of the ESPN networks set to broadcast the game. Tip time is to be announced, but will be between 7 and 9 p.m. MT.

Arizona was supposed to play USC in Los Angeles on Jan. 2 but the Trojans were in the middle of a COVID pause. The Wildcats’ games before (Dec. 31 at UCLA) and after (Jan. 8 at ASU) were also called off because of those teams’ COVID issues, the UCLA game getting made up Jan. 25 and the trip to ASU on tap for Monday night.

The USC game was the last one to be rescheduled for Arizona, but like the UCLA and ASU ones it results in a stretch of three consecutive road games. The Wildcats lost 75-59 at UCLA after playing the Bay Area on the schools beforehand, and after playing the Sun Devils in Tempe they’ll head to the Washington schools this weekend.

Playing USC—whom it just beat 72-63 at McKale Center—comes three days after Arizona finishes up the logistically challenging Rocky Mountain trip, playing Thursday at Utah (9-15, 2-12) and Saturday at Colorado (14-9, 6-7). That translates to six of eight on the road.

Arizona will then only get one day off before wrapping up the regular season at home against Stanford (14-8, 7-5) and Cal (9-15, 2-11).

The Pac-12 has rescheduled all previously postponed men’s basketball conference games, while on the women’s side there are 17 that don’t have a makeup date or have been declared a no-contest. Two of those involve Arizona, with coach Adia Barnes saying over the weekend she is still hopeful her team’s home game against Washington (originally set for Jan. 9) gets rescheduled.