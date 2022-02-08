Cate Reese named to Naismith Trophy midseason team

Cate Reese was the second-leading scorer for Arizona women’s basketball for her first three years in a Wildcat uniform. This season, she took over the position on the top step and it’s getting her noticed. Reese was one of 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team on Tuesday.

Announcing the @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year Midseason Team!



Full list here: https://t.co/r1Xi60DKdj pic.twitter.com/Jy6wK2ZDTQ — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) February 8, 2022

The Naismith Trophy is given to the player of the year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club at the end of the season.

Reese has averaged 15 points per game this season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. The senior is also leading the team in rebounding with 6.3 rebounds per game. She has contributed 21 assists and 20 steals in 20 games this season.

She is one of three Pac-12 players to make the list. UCLA’s Charisma Osborne and Stanford’s Cameron Brink are also among the top 30 players in the country at midseason.

The Naismith Trophy winner will be announced on April 2, 2022. There is a fan vote component once the list is pared down to finalists in late March.