Arizona men’s basketball at USC: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s game day!

The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) will try to clinch their first conference title since 2018 when they visit the 16th-ranked USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-USC game time, details:

  • Date: Tuersday, March 1, 2021
  • Time: 9 p.m. MST
  • Location: Galen Center; Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 4.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 66 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on ESPN. Rece Davis (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage:

