Arizona men’s basketball at USC: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) will try to clinch their first conference title since 2018 when they visit the 16th-ranked USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-USC game time, details:
- Date: Tuersday, March 1, 2021
- Time: 9 p.m. MST
- Location: Galen Center; Los Angeles, Calif.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 4.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 66 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?
Arizona-USC will be televised on ESPN. Rece Davis (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-USC online?
The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-USC?
@AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
