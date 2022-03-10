Arizona men’s basketball vs. Stanford game thread

It’s game day! In Vegas!
The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (28-3) open the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas with a quarterfinal match against Stanford. The ninth-seeded Cardinal (16-15) rallied to beat No. 8 ASU 71-70 in Wednesday’s first round
Arizona-Stanford game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 10, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m. MST
- Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nevada
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 15-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 92 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst) and Jordan Kent (sideline reporter) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
Pregame coverage:
