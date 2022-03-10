Kerr Kriisa’s status for Pac-12 semifinal uncertain after ankle sprain

Kerr Kriisa sprained his right ankle in the final minute of Arizona’s Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal win over Stanford on Thursday afternoon, leaving the point guard’s status uncertain for the rest of the tournament.

Kriisa rolled his ankle while landing on the foot of teammate Christian Koloko with less than 50 seconds to go in Arizona’s eventual 84-80 victory. He immediately slapped the floor and yelled out in pain as he awaited assistance from Arizona’s medical staff.

Kriisa, who had 10 points, five assists and two steals, was unable to put any weight on the ankle leaving the court and after the game was placed in a wheelchair.

He tweeted a picture of himself in a wheelchair outside the team bus later on:

Watch us win it all. Bear Down, Go Cats pic.twitter.com/JEg0ElSC7F — Kerr (@KerrKriisa) March 10, 2022

Coach Tommy Lloyd briefly commented on Kriisa’s injury postgame.

“It’s a sprained ankle of some kind,” Lloyd said. “I have no idea the severity of it or anything like that. Obviously it’s a quick turnaround. It’ll be tough. We’ll play it by ear.”

When asked if he expected Kriisa would miss the rest of the Pac-12 Tournament, Lloyd said, “I’m going to talk to my trainer after this and we’ll see. I’m not making any of those calls right now.”

If Kriisa can’t play Friday night against No. 4 Colorado, sixth-year senior Justin Kier would step in for him. Kier started in place of Kriisa in a home game against Utah in mid-January when Kriisa suffered an unspecified injury “horsing around” during the pregame meal.

Kier had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists in that game, and on Senior Day he had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists after getting the start over Kriisa.