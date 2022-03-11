Arizona men’s basketball vs. Colorado game thread

It’s game day! In Vegas!
The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (29-3) take on the fourth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes (21-10) in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Colorado game time, details:
- Date: Friday, March 11, 2021
- Time: 6 p.m. MST
- Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nevada
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 10-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 85 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?
Arizona-Colorado will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Jordan Kent (sideline reporter) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?
Pregame coverage:
- Report: Arizona ‘hopeful’ Kerr Kriisa will be available for first weekend of NCAA Tournament
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball faces Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament semifinals
- Kerr Kriisa’s status for Pac-12 semifinal uncertain after ankle sprain
- What Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin said after Arizona’s Pac-12 Tournament win over Stanford
- Arizona men’s basketball survives upset bid from Stanford in Pac-12 quarterfinals
