Arizona men’s basketball vs. Colorado game thread

It’s game day! In Vegas!

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (29-3) take on the fourth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes (21-10) in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Colorado game time, details:

Date: Friday, March 11, 2021

Friday, March 11, 2021 Time: 6 p.m. MST

6 p.m. MST Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nevada Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 10-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA an 85 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?

Arizona-Colorado will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst) and Jordan Kent (sideline reporter) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

