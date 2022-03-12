Arizona men’s basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day! In Vegas! With a title at stake!

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (30-3) take on the second-seeded UCLA Bruins (25-6) in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game. The UA is looking for its first conference tourney title since 2018, while UCLA is seeking its first since 2014 (which was also its last appearance in the final).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2021

Saturday, March 12, 2021 Time: 6 p.m. MST

6 p.m. MST Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nevada Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 1.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 54 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on Fox. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Casey Jacobsen (analyst) and Kevin Burkhardt (sideline reporter) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: