How to live stream Selection Sunday bracket announcement

Though it was already a lock to make it, by winning the Pac-12 Tournament Arizona has officially qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

It will mark the first time the Wildcats (31-3) have gone dancing, and all signs point to them getting a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2014.

But in which region will they end up? And who will be their first opponent on what's hopefully the road to the Final Four?

As soon as the bracket is revealed, DraftKings Sportsbook will have all the betting odds and game lines up and ready to go. As of now, Arizona is +650 to win the national title, second only to Gonzaga (+350).

NCAA Tournament Selection Show details:

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Time: 3 p.m. PT (Arizona has switched to Pacific time)

Which TV channel is the Selection Show on?

The Selection Show will be televised on CBS.

How can I watch the Selection Show online?

The stream of the Selection Show can be viewed at CBSSports.com.