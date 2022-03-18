Arizona men’s basketball vs. Wright State: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day, NCAA Tournament-style!
The Arizona Wildcats (31-3) play their first NCAA tourney game since 2018 when they take on the Wright State Raiders (22-13) in the first round of the South Region. The UA is the No. 1 seed, while WSU is a No. 16 seed.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Wright State game time, details:
- Date: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Time: 4:27 p.m. PT
- Location: Viejas Arena; San Diego, Calif.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 21.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 97 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Wright State on?
Arizona-Wright State will be televised on truTV. Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Steve Smith (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (sideline reporter) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Wright State online?
The stream of Arizona-Wright State can be viewed at CBSSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Wright State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Wright State?
Pregame coverage:
