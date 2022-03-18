Arizona women’s basketball and UNLV by the numbers

Arizona women’s basketball will play in its first NCAA Tournament game in McKale Center beginning Saturday, March 19 when they take on the UNLV Lady Rebels. Here are some important numbers that could be the difference in the game.

How many players average double figures?

Arizona is known for its defense and the scoring numbers of its starters demonstrate that. UNLV is much stronger on the offensive end than the defensive end.

Arizona: 2

The Wildcats have relied heavily on the scoring of Cate Reese and Shaina Pellington. They are the only two players who average double figures in scoring. Reese averages a team-high 14.6 PPG and Pellington averages 10.9.

UNLV: 3

The Lady Rebels have two players who average over 15 points, Essence Booker (15.6) and Desi-Rae Young (15.1). Nneka Obiazor averages 10.1 off the bench to round out the trio.

How many players average at least 25 minutes per game?

Depth could be an issue, especially if foul trouble rears its head. The Wildcats play 10 players at least 10 minutes per game. UNLV plays eight at least 10 minutes, but the Rebels predominantly rely on five players.

Arizona: 3

The Wildcats are a much deeper team this season than they have been in years past. Sam Thomas leads the team in minutes per game with 30.6. Reese sits at 26.5, and Bendu Yeaney barely breaks the 25 MPG average at 25.1.

UNLV: 4

The Lady Rebels have four players who play at least 25 MPG and a fifth who just misses out. Booker (32.8), Khayla Rooks (28.2), Justice Ethridge (27.9), and Young (25.8) all play well over half the game. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas just misses the 25-point mark with 24.7 MPG.

What is the scoring margine for each team?

Both teams have a +11.1 scoring margin, but they do it a little bit differently.

Arizona: The Wildcats score 67.9 PPG. That ranks them No. 39 according to Her Hoop Stats’ ratings. They hold their opponents to 56.8 PPG, giving them the No. 16-rated defense.

UNLV: The Lady Rebels score more points than the Wildcats, averaging 75.6 PPG (No. 33-rated offense by HHS). They also give up more points to their opponents, allowing other teams to score 64.5 PPG (No. 116-rated defense).

What are the win probabilities?

According to Her Hoop Stats, Arizona has a 77.6 win probability in McKale Center. On a neutral court, the stats service also predicts an Arizona win with a 68.3 win probability. However, UNLV is not a complete underdog. At home, the Lady Rebels have a 57.3 win probability. If they can forget where they are, UNLV could have a shot in this one.