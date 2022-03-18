NCAA Tournament: TCU blows out Seton Hall, will face Arizona in second round

SAN DIEGO—Instead of cats and dogs, it’ll be Wildcats and Horned Frogs.

Ninth-seeded TCU ran away from No. 8 Seton Hall in the second half, winning 69-42 in their NCAA Tournament first round game at Viejas Arena. That sets up a matchup Sunday against No. 1 Arizona at 6:40 pm PT for the right to go to the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats (32-3) last played TCU (21-12) in 1952, losing 63-48 at a holiday tournament in Dallas. This will be Arizona’s first NCAA game against a Big 12 school since beating Texas in the second round of the 2011 tournament.

TCU won its first NCAA tourney game since 1987 by shooting 50.9 percent and getting 21 points from sophomore guard Mike Miles and 14 from junior guard Damion Baugh. The Frogs led 30-21 at the half and expanded that to 16 before the first media timeout of the second half. A 3-pointer by Baugh made it 50-26 with 12:14 remaining.

Leading scorer Jared Rhoden fouled out for Seton Hall (21-11) with 12:55 left, finishing with just 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

The Frogs led for most of the first half, using a 10-0 run to go ahead 22-11 with 5:09 remaining. They only scored six points the rest of the way, shooting 42.3 percent to Seton Hall’s 27.6 percent.