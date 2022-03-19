Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller rehired by Xavier

Turns out, you can go home again.

Numerous outlets, including CBS Sports, ESPN and Stadium, are reporting that former Arizona coach Sean Miller will be hired at Xavier, the school the Wildcats poached him from 13 years ago.

The school confirmed it later Saturday afternoon:

Miller, 53, went 120-47 in five seasons with the Musketeers from 2004-09, making four NCAA Tournament appearances with two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight. With Arizona he 302-109 from 2009-21, with five Pac-12 titles, four Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights, before the school fired him last April.

Xavier parted ways with coach Travis Steele earlier this week, a day after his team beat Cleveland State in the first round of the NIT. The Musketeers (19-13) host Florida on Sunday with interim coach Jonas Hayes in charge.

Miller, who like Arizona is awaiting his punishment for the program’s alleged NCAA violations under his watch, would likely retain at least one coach from the Xavier staff: Danny Peters, who was on his final staff with the Wildcats.

Brother Archie Miller recently was hired by Rhode Island after the pair did podcasts this past season together. Sean Miller picked the UA to win the national title, though he had the Wildcats beating Kentucky in the final.

Xavier finished eighth in the 11-team Big East this season. When Miller was in charge the Musketeers were still in the Atlantic 10.