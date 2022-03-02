Arizona set to take on dangerous Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament

Colorado’s win over No. 11 seed Washington wasn’t pretty. As Arizona has shown many times, the W is the only thing that matters. The Buffaloes defeated the Huskies 64-52 in a Pac-12 Tournament battle for the quarterfinals.

Both CU and UW shot 36 percent from the field, but that’s not an indication of how rough the game was from an offensive standpoint. The Buffs went 9 for 36 from the floor in the first half. The Huskies hit just 6 of 26 over the initial 20 minutes.

Colorado picked things up in the second half. They picked it up to considerable degree, in fact. The Buffs shot 50 percent over the final 20 minutes, hitting 14 of their 28 shots.

Arizona knows something about slow starts. The Wildcats have gotten out to slow starts for much of the past month, including during in their game against Colorado. A slow start this time of year could send them home.

The game is the first of the quarterfinals. It will air on Thursday, Mar. 3 at 1 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona and Pac-12 Mountain.