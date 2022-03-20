Arizona men’s basketball vs. TCU: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day, NCAA Tournament-style!
The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (32-3) hope to keep their road to the Final Four on track when they face the ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-TCU game time, details:
- Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- Location: Viejas Arena; San Diego, Calif.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 9.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 73 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-TCU on?
Arizona-Wright State will be televised on TBS. Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Steve Smith (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (sideline reporter) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-TCU online?
The stream of Arizona-TCU can be viewed at CBSSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-TCU?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- NCAA Tournament: What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball faces TCU in second round
- Former Arizona men’s basketball coach rehired by Xavier
- NCAA Tournament: TCU blows out Seton Hall, will face Arizona in second round
- NCAA Tournament: What Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko, Pelle Larsson and Benn Mathurin said after Arizona’s win over Wright State
Loading comments...