Arizona men’s basketball vs. TCU: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day, NCAA Tournament-style!

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (32-3) hope to keep their road to the Final Four on track when they face the ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-TCU game time, details:

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Time: 6:40 p.m. PT

6:40 p.m. PT Location: Viejas Arena; San Diego, Calif.

Viejas Arena; San Diego, Calif. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 9.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 73 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-TCU on?

Arizona-Wright State will be televised on TBS. Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Steve Smith (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (sideline reporter) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-TCU online?

The stream of Arizona-TCU can be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-TCU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: