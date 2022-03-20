Arizona men’s basketball vs. TCU game thread

It’s game day, NCAA Tournament-style!

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (32-3) hope to keep their road to the Final Four on track when they face the ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-TCU game time, details:

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Time: 6:40 p.m. PT

6:40 p.m. PT Location: Viejas Arena; San Diego, Calif.

Viejas Arena; San Diego, Calif. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 9.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 73 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-TCU on?

Arizona-Wright State will be televised on TBS. Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Steve Smith (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (sideline reporter) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-TCU online?

The stream of Arizona-TCU can be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-TCU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-TCU?

