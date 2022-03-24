Arizona men’s basketball vs. Houston game thread

It’s game day, NCAA Tournament-style!
The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (33-3) take on the Houston Cougars (31-5) in the Sweet 16, hoping to advance to Sunday’s South Region final.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Houston game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Time: 6:59 p.m. PT
- Location: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 1.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 49 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Houston on?
Arizona-Houston will be televised on TBS. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (sideline reporter) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Houston online?
The stream of Arizona-Houston can be viewed at CBSSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Houston on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Houston on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Houston?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
