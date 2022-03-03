Arizona men’s basketball vs. Stanford: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day!
The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (26-3, 16-2 Pac-12) play their first game since clinching the conference title, hosting the Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-10).
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Stanford game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 3, 2021
- Time: 7 p.m. MST
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 18.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 96 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPN2. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?
