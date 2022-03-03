Arizona men’s basketball vs. Stanford game thread

It’s game day!

The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (26-3, 16-2 Pac-12) play their first game since clinching the conference title, hosting the Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-10).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2021

Thursday, March 3, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. MST

7 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as an 18.5-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPN2. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage: