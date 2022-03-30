Future Arizona women’s basketball teammates Paris Clark and Maya Nnaji face off in McDonald’s All-American Game

Pac-12 women’s basketball is tough. The 2022 McDonald’s All-America game provided early evidence that it will only get tougher in the coming years.

Of the 24 players in the game, 11 are committed to Pac-12 schools. Two of those 11 players are on their way to Tucson, tying Arizona with UCLA, Oregon State, Oregon, Stanford, South Carolina, and Connecticut with the most commits in the game.

Forward Maya Nnaji from Hopkins, Minn. and guard Paris Clark from Mount Vernon, NY both plan to play in McKale Center next year. Nnaji signed her letter of intent last November and Clark is expected to sign hers in April. They will join Cate Reese as the only McDonald’s All-Americans to ever play for the Wildcats.

Both players came off the bench for the respective teams. Nnaji played for the West and Clark played for the victorious East which won the game 95-75.

They may be teammates in a few months, but Clark gave no quarter in Minneapolis. She chased Nnaji down and blocked her fastbreak layup in the second quarter. The East broke the game open in that period, outscoring the West 29-18.

Clark ended the game with four points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 12:30 of playing time. Nnaji had four points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 11:02.