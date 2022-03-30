Bennedict Mathurin named to Wooden All-American Team

He didn’t make the final cut for the Wooden Award, but those who voted for that national player of the year honor did think highly enough of Bennedict Mathurin to put him on its All-American Team.

One of the best in the country‼️@BennMathurin has been named to the Wooden Award All-American team #BearDown #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/5M7Ypq9Ydz — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 30, 2022

athurin is one of 10 players on the squad, adding to his list of conference and national accolades in 2021-22. The Pac-12 Player of the Year was already a consensus All-American, as well as Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore wing averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, scoring 655 points to rank ninth on the Arizona single-season list. He shot 45 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range, hitting 83 triples (8th-most in school history).

Mathurin is Arizona’s first Wooden All-American since Deandre Ayton in 2017-18. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft but he has yet to announce if he’s turning pro or returning to the UA for a third season.