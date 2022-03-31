Cate Reese undergoes successful surgery

Arizona senior Cate Reese underwent successful shoulder surgery on Thursday morning according to a post on social media. Reese thanked the well-wishers who have reached out to her and her family.

Just got out of surgery. Everything went really well. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me or my family. Now time to recover! See you guys back out on the floor next season. Beardown!! ❤️❤️ — C8 (@cate_reese) March 31, 2022

Reese dislocated her shoulder on Feb. 20 in a game at Washington State. She collided with WSU guard Johana Teder as she went in for a fastbreak layup.

Reese was out of competition for approximately four weeks but returned to practice ahead of the NCAA Tournament. She returned to competition in the first round.

Reese scored 16 points in 20 minutes of play during the opening-round victory over UNLV. In the second-round loss to North Carolina, she scored six points, grabbed five rebounds, had two assists, and blocked a shot in 30 minutes.

Reese will now undergo six months of rehab.