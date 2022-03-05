Arizona men’s basketball vs. Cal: Game time, TV channel, radio, odds, how to watch online

It’s game day! Last one of the regular season!

The 2nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) finish out their home slate at McKale Center when they host the Cal Golden Bears (12-18, 5-14).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Cal game time, details:

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2021

Saturday, March 5, 2021 Time: 3 p.m. MST

3 p.m. MST Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona as a 22-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the UA a 97 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?

The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Cal on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cal?

