Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin named Wooden Award finalist

The Pac-12 will announce its season awards early next week, and Bennedict Mathurin is one of the favorites for Player of the Year. He’s also in the running for several national awards, another of which trimmed its list of candidates on Saturday with Mathurin still in contention.

Mathurin is one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award, given annually to college basketball’s top player. He’s also made the last cuts for the Naismith Award and the Jerry West Award, the latter given to the nation’s best shooting guard.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore leads No. 2 Arizona (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) in scoring at 17.4 points per game, topping the 500-point mark on Thursday. He’s also averaging 5.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.1 percent overall and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

Mathurin has won 3 Pac-12 Player of the Week awards, including consecutive ones in December, and that same month he won the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week honor.