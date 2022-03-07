4-star El Paso guard KJ Lewis, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Wednesday

A 4-star guard from Texas who grew up in the shadow of Arizona plans to make his college choice this week, with the Wildcats among the eight schools he’s considering.

KJ Lewis will pick from Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Memphis, Texas Tech and UCLA.

wednesday at chapin everyone is welcomed !! https://t.co/KU0JSR0zYm — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) March 7, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Lewis is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 65 player in the Class of 2023, as well as the 15th-best shooting guard and No. 6 prospect from Texas. He plays for Chapin High School in El Paso, but he grew up in Vail before moving to Texas in fifth grade.

“I remember playing in little youth basketball tournaments at McKale Center,” Lewis told Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star during his visit in February. “Coming back now is definitely a dream come true because my dream school has always been the U of A. I always pictured myself getting an offer from there, and actually getting it now is very humbling. I love (Tucson) because it’s the type of city that comes together when it comes to that school and the sports programs, because it’s the only big sports team in the city.”

If Lewis were to pick Arizona he’d become the second commit from the 2023 class, joining 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell. Boswell, who picked the Wildcats over Illinois and UNLV after visiting Tucson during the weekend that ESPN’s College GameDay was in town.