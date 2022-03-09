SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans very confident in Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament title

We asked and you answered: Arizona is going to win the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time since 2018.

More than 1,500 Wildcat fans weighed in on our survey, and nearly three-quarters of those who voted expect the UA (28-3) to cut down the nets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Another 15 percent of voters had Arizona losing in the Pac-12 title game, while 9 percent predicted a semifinal loss and another 3 percent really set the bar low by having the Wildcats be one-and-one in Vegas.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Arizona is the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 tourney, at -120, with UCLA (+160), USC (+1000) and Oregon (+1500) the teams with the next-best odds.

The UA will open Pac-12 tourney play Thursday at 1 p.m. MT against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 8 ASU and No. 9 Stanford.

