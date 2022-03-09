Arizona men’s basketball to visit Utah, host Cal in early 2022-23 Pac-12 matchups

Arizona won’t have to worry about a Boulder letdown next season.

The Pac-12 announced its early league games for the 2022-23 season, and Arizona will begin conference play at Utah on Dec. 1 and host Cal on Dec. 4.

Due to the Pac-12s’ 20-game scheduling, the Wildcats won’t play on the road at Colorado or face Stanford at home.

Avoiding a full Rocky Mountain road trip has several advantages, the most significant one being that Arizona gets to steer clear of an arena that has given the program fits ever since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Arizona and Colorado have played nine times at CU Events Center in the last decade, and the Buffs have won seven of those matchups, including each of the last five.

Colorado delivered Arizona its worst loss of the 2021-22 regular season, topping Arizona 79-63 in Boulder on February 26.

Arizona hasn’t had the best of luck at Utah, either—the Utes have won three of the last five meetings in Salt Lake City—but history says the Wildcats would much prefer playing there than at Colorado.

The Pac-12 is expected to announce full weekly for the 2022-23 conference season in late summer.