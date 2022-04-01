Report: Arizona men’s basketball interested in Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack

Transfer season is upon us, and Arizona is already showing interest in one of the biggest names in the portal.

The UA is one of several high-major programs who have reached out to Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. A sophomore from Indianapolis, Pack will have two more years of eligibility.

Source: Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack is receiving interest from the following programs.



Gonzaga

Arizona

Purdue

Xavier

Tennessee

Miami

Ohio State

NC State

Marquette — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 1, 2022

The All-Big 12 guard led KSU in scoring last season, averaging 17.4 points while shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range. Pack also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Pack’s 3-point percentage ranked fourth among players who attempted at least six 3s a game.

Among other schools to reach out to Pack include Gonzaga, Purdue, Tennessee, Miami and Ohio State.

The 6-foot Pack is one of the top scoring guards on the market, having reached double figures in points in all but one game last season. Pack scored a career-high 35 points in KSU’s home loss to Kansas in January. In that game he made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Pack is undersized by Arizona’s standards but he would give the Wildcats a legitimate perimeter shooting threat, something they lacked last season.

Also of note, Pack previously declared for the 2022 NBA Draft prior to announcing he would transfer from KSU. Pack has until June 13 to withdraw from the draft.

Arizona has one scholarship available that it didn't use in 2021-22. Others could come open depending on NBA Draft declarations or players transferring.