Tommy Lloyd named Associated Press men’s basketball coach of the year

Make that three national coach of the year awards for Tommy Lloyd.

The Associated Press has tabbed Lloyd as its men’s basketball coach of the year, joining the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association in bestowing that honor on him.

Lloyd led Arizona to a 33-4 record in his 2021-22, his first season with the Wildcats and first as a head coach after spending more than 20 seasons as an assistant coach at Gonzaga. Under Lloyd, the UA set a record for most conference wins in Pac-12 history (18) and also claimed the Pac-12 Tournament title.

Also named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Lloyd became the third coach to earn his team a No. 1 seed in his first year. Arizona reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017, falling to Houston last week in San Antonio.

Arizona set numerous school records under Lloyd, including for assists (726) and blocked shots (210).

Lloyd is the third first-year coach to win the AP’s award, joining Drake’s Keno Davis in 2008 and Indiana State’s Bill Hodges in 1979. He is the first Arizona coach to win the award.

The Naismith Coach of the Year, for which Lloyd is one of four finalists, will be announced Sunday.