Arizona women’s basketball commit Montaya Dew invited to USA Basketball U18 tryouts

Last summer, Arizona forward Lauren Ware competed for USA Basketball. This summer, future teammate Montaya Dew may get the honor.

Last week, the 2023 Arizona commit was invited to try out for the USA Basketball U18 team that will compete in the 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

Very blessed and thankful to receive an invitation to try out for the 18U @usabasketball team. pic.twitter.com/v3H9WQrFnB — ภтⓐүᵃ DＥώ ☞ (@BTaya12) April 9, 2022

Trials for the team will be held in Colorado Springs, Colo. from May 31 through June 4. The twelve players chosen for the roster will stay in Colorado Springs for training camp, which runs from June 4-12, then they will proceed to the 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. The event will be held from June 13-19 at a site that has yet to be determined.

Dew plays for Centennial High School in Las Vegas, the same school that produced former Wildcat Sam Thomas. The 6-foot-2 forward is ranked No. 19 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Super 60 for the class of 2023. She is set to sign with Arizona in November.