Sam Thomas signs training camp contract with Mercury

By Ezra Amacher
sam-thomas-training-day-contract-phoenix-mercury-wnba-offseason-arizona-wildcats-basketball-2022 Photo by Simon Asher/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Sam Thomas won’t have to travel far to pursue her goal of competing for a WNBA roster spot.

The former Arizona women’s basketball star has signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury.

Thomas was not selected in Monday night’s WNBA Draft. Phoenix had two 3rd-round picks and decided to opt for size with both selections, drafting Notre Dame power forward Maya Dodson 26th overall and IUPUI center Macee Williams at No. 32.

The Mercury typically hold training camp in mid- to late April. Phoenix opens its season May 6 at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

Thomas will have her work cut out for her to make the Mercury 13-member roster. At 6-foot, Thomas is undersized as a forward.

Thomas was an elite college defender and gradually became one of Arizona’s top shooters over her five years in Tucson.

If the WNBA doesn’t work out, Thomas has said she would consider playing professionally overseas.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes is a big believer in Thomas’ professional aspirations.

“I think she can go play pro,” Barnes said in February. “Maybe WNBA, maybe overseas, but she can do that and travel the world a little bit, make money doing it.”

