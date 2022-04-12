Sean Miller adding ex-Arizona staffers David Miller and Ryan Reynolds to Xavier staff

Sean Miller’s Xavier staff will consist of some familiar faces for Arizona fans.

Miller rounded out his staff this week by adding former Arizona assistant David Miller (no relation) and UA Assistant Athletic Director for Administration and Operations Ryan Reynolds.

Miller also hired longtime Stanford assistant Adam Cohen, an Arizona grad, and retained Musketeers assistant Dante Jackson, who played under Miller at Xavier from 2007-09.

Miller chose not to retain Danny Peters, who joined the Xavier staff last spring after three seasons as an assistant at Arizona.

David Miller served as a manager at Arizona from 2010-13, then as a graduate manager from 2013-15. David Miller returned to Arizona in 2019 as Director, On-Campus Recruiting and Basketball Analytics. He departed the program after Sean Miller’s firing, spending the past season as an assistant at San Jose State.

In Honor of the best day of the year! Very fortunate to have been a small part of some big runs - some of the best memories of my life. There is nothing better than the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/94qG5xSFo2 — David Miller (@coachdmill23) March 17, 2022

Reynolds became a fixture on Arizona’s bench during Sean Miller’s tenure in Tucson, progressing from administrative assistant to Director of Basketball Operations to Assistant Athletic Director for Men’s Basketball Operations.

After Sean Miller was fired, Reynolds stayed on in the Arizona athletic department working in administration and operations. Though Reynolds wasn't an outward-facing member of Arizona Athletics, his presence was constantly seen and felt around McKale Center for over 13 years.

I am incredibly excited to return to my hometown and alma mater to work for @CoachMillerXU and @XavierMBB! Cincinnati is my home and Xavier is a very special place that I have experienced as both an undergraduate and graduate student. — Ryan Reynolds (@RyanJReynolds) April 12, 2022

Reynolds, a Cincinnati native, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to his hometown and alma mater, where he served as a student manager and grad assistant under Thad Matta and Sean Miller.

JUST IN: Ryan Reynolds, a 2007 Xavier grad who was a student manager/grad assistant under Thad Matta and Sean Miller before following Miller to Arizona for 13 seasons, has returned to Xavier as the director of basketball operations. — Adam Baum (@AdamJBaum) April 12, 2022

Cohen joins Miller’s staff after six years at Stanford. Cohen, who served as assistant video coordinator for Arizona from 2005-2008, was considered one of the top recruiters in the Pac-12.

His departure is a huge loss for Stanford coach Jerod Hasse, who leaned on Cohen’s recruiting chops to land five-star recruits Ziaire Williams and Harrison Ingram.

Miller has wasted no time organizing a high-level staff at Xavier, and if history is any indication, it won’t be long until top recruits sign up to play for him.