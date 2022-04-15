 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona women’s basketball signees Maya Nnaji and Paris Clark to compete in Jordan Brand Classic

By K Doss
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 29 McDonalds All American Games - Girls Game Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Getting an athlete to sign her letter of intent is a big deal for the future. It’s also a big deal for the present, as Arizona women’s basketball can now publicly talk about Paris Clark. The guard who signed on April 13 will join future teammate Maya Nnaji in the Jordan Brand Classic game on April 15.

The pair already faced off against each other at the McDonald’s All-American Game in late March. Their tour of all-star games isn’t over yet.

The Jordan Brand Classic hasn’t been held in two years because of the pandemic. It makes its return on Friday evening at Chicago’s Hope Academy.

The girls’ game will be held at 3 p.m. MST/PDT and will be streamed on YouTube.

Like the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic will feature numerous other players who will play Pac-12 women’s basketball next season in addition to the future Wildcats.

