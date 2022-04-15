Arizona women’s basketball signees Maya Nnaji and Paris Clark to compete in Jordan Brand Classic

Getting an athlete to sign her letter of intent is a big deal for the future. It’s also a big deal for the present, as Arizona women’s basketball can now publicly talk about Paris Clark. The guard who signed on April 13 will join future teammate Maya Nnaji in the Jordan Brand Classic game on April 15.

Watch future Wildcats @maya_nnaji and @Paris_Clark2022 today as they compete in the Jordan Brand Classic game at 3PM (MST).



Tune in to the live stream⬇️https://t.co/A0buxn3CBH#MadeForIt x #LeaveALegacy pic.twitter.com/LBI5Qu8kRw — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 15, 2022

The pair already faced off against each other at the McDonald’s All-American Game in late March. Their tour of all-star games isn’t over yet.

The Jordan Brand Classic hasn’t been held in two years because of the pandemic. It makes its return on Friday evening at Chicago’s Hope Academy.

The girls’ game will be held at 3 p.m. MST/PDT and will be streamed on YouTube.

Like the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic will feature numerous other players who will play Pac-12 women’s basketball next season in addition to the future Wildcats.