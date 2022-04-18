Former Arizona women’s basketball forward Gisela Sánchez lands at Kansas State

Former Arizona forward Gisela Sánchez has decided that she likes being a Wildcat. The transfer has announced that she will continue her playing career at Kansas State.

Sánchez was the only true freshman who saw significant minutes for Arizona last season, especially when the season got tougher. She appeared in 20 of the Wildcats’ 29 games, averaging 7.2 MPG. She went 7-of-16 from deep and had a season-high 15 points in the Paradise Jam against Rutgers.

She moves to a program that went 20-13 last season and had big wins over an Oregon team that was receiving votes in the AP poll, No. 10 Baylor, and No. 14 Oklahoma. Kansas State earned a No. 9 seed to the NCAA Tournament where the Wildcats beat Washington State in the first round. They lost in the second to No. 1 seed North Carolina State on the Wolfpack’s home court.