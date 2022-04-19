 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin commits to Arizona men’s basketball

By Brian J. Pedersen
Tommy Lloyd made a name for himself as an assistant at Gonzaga by finding talent in Europe and bringing it to Spokane. Those connections overseas are still paying off.

Arizona has landed a commitment from Filip Borovicanin, a 6-foot-8 wing from Serbia.

Texas Tech and Xavier were the other schools who had offered Borovicanin, according to 247Sports. He had been playing for KK Bevo of the First Men’s Regional League in Serbia, where he averaged 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4.4 assists in 27 minutes, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Borovicanin is the Wildcats’ second commitment in the 2022 recruiting class following 7-footer Dylan Anderson, who signed with the UA in November. He is the third prep recruit Lloyd had landed since getting the Arizona job last April, the other being French wing Adama Bal.

Once he signs, Arizona will have three scholarships remaining to fill.

