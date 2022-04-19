Former Arizona forward Aaronette Vonleh commits to Colorado

In her early outings for Arizona women’s basketball, it looked like freshman forward Aaronette Vonleh was a promising piece of the future for the Wildcats. It didn’t work out, but she still might be a promising piece of a Pac-12 team. Vonleh announced her commitment to JR Payne and Colorado on Instagram.

Vonleh appeared in 17 of Arizona’s 29 games last season, primarily during nonconference play. She averaged 6.9 minutes per game. In her debut, she scored 14 points against CSUN and put up a season-high 17 against NAU. She appeared in eight more games after that NAU showing including Arizona’s first-round win over UNLV in the NCAA Tournament.

Colorado had a strong season last year, including dismissing Arizona from the Pac-12 Tournament in the quarterfinals. They are looking to reload the roster after star Mya Hollingshed was drafted into the WNBA earlier this month. The Buffs also lost Leslie Finau and Peanut Tuitele to transfer.