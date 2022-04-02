Final Four: TV schedule, game times for Duke-UNC, Kansas-Villanova on Saturday

The Arizona Wildcats weren’t able to make it back to the Final Four for the first time since 2001, falling to Houston last week in the Sweet 16. For many UA fans, that takes away any reason to watch this year’s national semifinals in New Orleans.

But for those who are still planning to check out the Final Four, which pits Villanova against Kansas at 3:09 p.m. PT Saturday and then Duke against North Carolina in the 5:49 p.m. PT nightcap, you might as well bet on it.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite over Villanova while Duke is a 4-point favorite over ACC rival UNC. Duke is the favorite to win the title, at +155, while North Carolina is the longshot at +500.

Kansas features former ASU guard Remy Martin, in case Wildcats fans are looking for someone to root for or against. Another angle for UA fans is to cheer on/against Villanova, the team that beat the team that beat Arizona.

Both Final Four games are being shown on TBS, as is Monday’s 6:20 p.m. PT championship game.