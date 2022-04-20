Former Washington State center Efe Abogidi, ex-UTEP guard Souley Boum linked to Arizona men’s basketball

Arizona’s 2022-23 roster is slowly coming together, with three players to be confirmed on the way out and at least two set to join the program from the prep and international ranks. With three scholarships to use, th Wildcats figure to be active on the transfer market, and a couple notable options have made it known the interest is mutual.

Former Washington State center Ege Abogidi and ex-UTEP guard Souley Boum have both gone public with a list of schools they’ve heard from and are considering, and for both it’s expansive. Per All-Access Recruit Scoop, the UA is one of 20 schools Boum has been contacted by, while Agobidi’s tally of potential destinations represents nearly 10 percent of Division I men’s basketball:

WSU transfer Efe Abogidi tells me that he's considering following programs:



Texas

Texas A&M

Zona

UF

UCF

UW

OU

Gonzaga

Miss St

Creighton

UK

VT

UH

GT

Marq

Wake

S Carolina

MD

Memphis

Oregon

Oregon St

PSU

Ole Miss

SF

K St

Nevada

Iowa

ISU

Missouri

Bama St

Xavier

WVU

LSU

LMU

LT — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 19, 2022

Abogidi played two seasons at WSU, starting 56 of 64 games he played in. During the 2021-22 season the 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, helping the Cougars reach the NIT semifinals.

In three career games against Arizona he averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, going 3 of 13 against the UA with nine points and six rebounds in their lone meeting last season.

Boum, who began his career at San Francisco before playing three seasons at UTEP, has scored 1,850 points in his career. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 2021-22 while making 36.8 percent of his 3-pointers and 84.7 percent of his free throws.

The 6-foot-3 Boum had 16 points for the Miners in a December 2020 loss to Arizona at McKale Center.

Abogidi is ranked by The Athletic as the 13th-best available transfer or uncommitted prep prospect, while Boum is 16th. Second on that list is ex-Kansas State guard Nijel Pack, whom Arizona has also shown interest in, while one-time UA target Fardaws Aimaq, who played at Utah Valley, is No. 19; Aimaq has since narrowed his choices down to Gonzaga, Iowa, Texas, Texas Tech and Washington.

And at No. 12 is Canadian prospect Leonard Miller, who made an official visit to Arizona last weekend and has narrowed his choices to the UA, Kentucky and playing in the G League.