Former Arizona guard Bendu Yeaney commits to Oregon State

For the second transfer of her career, former Arizona guard Bendu Yeaney is going closer to her Portland home. The fifth-year player transferred to Arizona from Indiana two years ago. She is now on her way to Oregon State.

On senior day in February, Yeaney announced to the fans in McKale Center that she would be back to Arizona next year. Two months later, she was in the transfer portal along with seven other members of last year’s team.

She was a starter at Arizona for most of her two years. She averaged 5.25 points per game in that time including 6.3 PPG during the 2021-22 season. She improved her shooting percentages from 34.2 percent overall and 24.2 percent from 3 as a junior to 37.8 percent overall and 30 percent from 3 as a senior.

The Beavers went 17-14 last season. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT where they lost to UCLA.