Arizona wing Dalen Terry to enter NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility

Dalen Terry is ready to test the NBA Draft waters.

The Arizona sophomore wing announced Friday that he will enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

“I want to thank the entire Arizona community for accepting a Phx kid with open arms and making me feel at home in Tucson,” Terry wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I want to thank my family for always pushing me encouraging me to chase my dreams. Without everyone one of you sacrificing for me, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Terry is the third Arizona player to enter his name in the NBA Draft. Unlike Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko, Terry is giving himself the ability to return to college, presumably by hiring an NCAA-certified agent.

Terry has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.

The 6-foot-7, 195 pound Phoenix native emerged as Arizona’s glue guy last season, averaging 8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Terry scored a career-high 17 points in Arizona’s Sweet 16 loss to Houston in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN ranks Terry No. 43 in its latest NBA Draft big board.